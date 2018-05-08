Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett and More Stars Arrive to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun!

A number of stars have arrived in Cannes, France for the 71st annual movie event, with many more celebs on the way. The 10-day festival kicked off on Tuesday with the premiere of Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz's film, Everybody Knows. The couple, the movie's cast as well as the festival's jury members all walked the red carpet together ahead of the premiere.

Jury members Kristen Stewart, Chang Chen, Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve, Cate Blanchett, Robert Guédiguian, Khadja Nin, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Léa Seydoux all held hands on the red carpet before heading inside to see the film on Tuesday.