Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett and More Stars Arrive to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 8, 2018 11:58 AM
The 2018 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun!
A number of stars have arrived in Cannes, France for the 71st annual movie event, with many more celebs on the way. The 10-day festival kicked off on Tuesday with the premiere of Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz's film, Everybody Knows. The couple, the movie's cast as well as the festival's jury members all walked the red carpet together ahead of the premiere.
Jury members Kristen Stewart, Chang Chen, Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve, Cate Blanchett, Robert Guédiguian, Khadja Nin, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Léa Seydoux all held hands on the red carpet before heading inside to see the film on Tuesday.
Want to see all of the star sightings so far at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival? Take a look at the gallery above for the latest pics!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?