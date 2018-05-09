Eleanor's Warning to Willow Threatens the Coup Against King Robert on The Royals

Loose lips sink ships and...monarchies too!

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of The Royals, Cyrus (Jake Maskall) calls out Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) for spilling the beans about their planned coup to Willow (Genevieve Gaunt).

"Do you know what the fatal flaw of every failed coup in history is? Someone talks. Some lone wolf betrays the pack. I'm talking about you, Lobo," Cyrus angrily tells Eleanor.

"She told me what Robert (Max Brown) said to her and I realized they were the exact words that I'd written to Jasper (Tom Austen) in a letter that he never got for Christmas," Eleanor explains.

Despite Eleanor's big mouth, Liam (William Moseley) still seems to believe that Willow can be trusted.

Watch

The Royals Jasper Recap: Season 4, Ep. 9

Eleanor, Helena, The Royals 410

E!

"I agree with Len, we can trust her. If we couldn't, we'd all be arrested by now," Liam says before a SWAT team barges into the palace.

So much for that!

See what could happen if the coup goes horribly wrong in the clip above.

