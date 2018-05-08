15 Best Headpieces at the Met Gala 2018, Ranked

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

There aren't many opportunities to wear halos, crowns and larger-than-life headpieces, so celebrities took full advantage of the Met Gala red carpet.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's simple halo to Winnie Harlow's sensational white headdress to Priyanka Chopra's embellished coif, for the first time in Met Gala history, headpieces dominated the red carpet. Some of these accessories added drama to the look as standalone pieces of art, while others were carefully intertwined with the hairstyle to elevate the star's beauty. 

Overall, we can thank Anna Wintour's chosen theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," for inspiring the trend. Stylists and designers pulled from imagery of the Catholicism (Think: Angels, cathedrals, monarchies and stained glass windows) to create a very romanticized red carpet when celebrities transformed into royalty and angelic beings (although we have already thought of them this way). 

Photos

Best Beauty on the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Out of the 500+ people that attended the annual Costume Institute Gala and the 80+ people that walked the red carpet, we've picked the best 15 headpieces of the night.

ESC: Winnie Harlow, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

#15 - Winnie Harlow

The model brings a new meaning to the term, "centerpiece," as all eyes turn to her wowing white headdress.

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces, Blake Lively

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

#14- Blake Lively

The actress blends her headpiece into her hair to create a look that you have to look at twice.

ESC: Emilia Clarke, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

#13 - Emilia Clarke

Perhaps Emilia is taking notes from her character on Game of Thrones?

ESC: Met Gala 2018, SZA, Head Pieces

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

#12 - SZA

The "All the Stars" singer took her angelic Grammys 2018 style to the next level by adding this celestial-inspired halo.

ESC: Rita Ora, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

#11 - Rita Ora

This headpiece channels dark romance in way that's mesmerizing.

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

#10 - Nicki Minaj

The "Chun-Li" singer brought a darker side of the theme with a different kind of chain. 

ESC: Lily Collins, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

#9 - Lily Collins

The shape of this crown makes it stand out among the others and complements that star's facial shape.

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

#8 - Kate Bosworth

The actress bring the bridal veil to the carpet in honor of the fashionable ceremony.

ESC: Cardi B, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

#7 - Cardi B

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was the queen of our hearts with this pearl and ruby embellished headdress.

ESC: Yara Shahidi, Met Gala Head Pieces

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

#6 - Yara Shahidi

Flowers, diamonds and lace—the Grown-ish star's fascinator is fit for a princess.

ESC: Madonna, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

#5 - Madonna

This fishnet veil and crown is very Madonna and, thus, incredible.

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

#4 - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Take note: Less is more.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

#3 - Priyanka Chopra

Thanks to looks like the Quantico star's, we're calling this red carpet the battle of the beauties.

ESC: Cara Delevingne, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

#2 - Cara Delevingne

The model brings a new veil to the red carpet that reminds us of beaded curtains.

ESC: Solange Knowles, Met Gala 2018, Head Pieces

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#1 - Solange Knowles

When you take a closer look at the star's golden halo, it's actually made out of hair—ah-mazing!

