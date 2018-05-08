Exes Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgård Pose Together at 2018 Met Gala After-Party

Friendly exes alert!

It's been nearly a decade since Kate Bosworthand Alexander Skarsgard called it quits on their romance and that's where it seems they left any relationship drama. After both attending the 2018 Met Gala separately, the two posed together with journalist Andrew Bevan inside Versace's after-party at the Mark Hotel in New York City Monday night. 

The reunion has naturally sparked headlines considering the former couple split in 2011 after dating for about two years. Their breakup was described as "very mutual" at the time and, all these years later, it seems it's just as amicable as ever. 

Bosworth has since moved on, marrying director Michael Polish in 2013. The star had heads turning on the Met Gala carpet earlier in the night in a stunning Oscar de la Renta golden ballgown, which simultaneously payed homage to the night's theme,  "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Once it was time for some late-night partying, the star swapped out the couture creation for a Huishan Zhang metallic cocktail dress.

Her reunion with Skarsgard wasn't the only one in the night, either. The actor also posed for photos at the after-party with Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern

Just like that, all was right in Hollywood!

