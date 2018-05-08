Sanaa Lathan Responds to "Absurd" Rumors That She Bit Beyoncé

The Internet's prime suspect has spoken. 

Two months ago, Sanaa Lathan became entangled in a rumor web after Tiffany Haddishsaid in an interview that an actress bit Beyoncé's face at a party months earlier. Social media set ablaze as Hollywood fanatics tried to get to the bottom of the mystery culprit behind the allegations. Soon, reports began to surface claiming Lathan was the star behind the bite. 

"Y'all are funny," Lathan, who was thought to have attended the same party in December, tweeted in response to the mounting claims. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."

As the dust has begun to settle on one of the web's most bizarre cases in modern pop culture, the actress is grateful she's not a Hollywood newcomer. 

"I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever been involved with. Thank God I've been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me," she said in an interview for Health's June 2018 issue. "They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll."

As for the actual allegations, Lathan issued a stern denial once again. "I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone," she said. "It's so bizarre."

Perhaps its because of situations like this one that Lathan finds it helpful to sometimes cut out social media altogether.  

"You know what is a real happiness killer? Social media. I don't think it's healthy for humans to constantly compare themselves. By nature, even if you see someone who you adore and they're in Fiji, automatically you go, 'Well, damn, I'm here.' I think the key to happiness is keeping your eyes on your path. Rarely are you going on [social media] and [thinking], 'Ooh, I'm happy!' It's always a shift toward a darker emotion. So I have to take social media breaks."

