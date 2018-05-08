BREAKING!

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Team Up for 2018 Billboard Music Awards Performance

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 8, 2018 8:10 AM

Christina Aguilera

Two divas are better than one.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato will perform—together!—at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, dick clark productions announced today.

They will sing "Fall in Line," Aguilera's new single from her forthcoming album, Liberation. "We went through a few names of women. I needed a belty singer, and she took it to the next level," Aguilera raved in Billboard's May 5 issue. "I almost cried when I first heard her on the record." 

Previously announced performers include BTS, Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Kelly Clarkson will host the show from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Aguilera and Lovato's collaboration has been a long time coming.

"Christina is one of my biggest inspirations and I would love to do a song with her," Lovato told fans in a 2015 Twitter Q&A. "That would be a dream come true. We have to make this happen!"

Photos

Christina Aguilera's Best Looks

2018 Billboard Music Awards

NBCUniversal

Rumors of a musical team-up between Aguilera and Lovato began circulating in February 2018. "I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols. I can't give away who it is yet, but you'll find out soon," Lovato said in Billboard. "I can't wait for the world to hear it. It's an incredible song." A few weeks later, Aguilera stopped short of confirming the reports when a photographer asked her about it. "I love Demi," she playfully told TMZ. "She's my girl! Big things are coming!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET

