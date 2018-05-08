13 Reasons Why Season 2's Intense Trailer Is Here: Will There Be Justice for Hannah Baker?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 8, 2018 7:34 AM
"I thought this whole thing was going to be over," Clay (Dylan Minnette) says in the new 13 Reasons Why season two trailer. Hey, us too.
"But it's not," Clay continues in voiceover.
The tapes were just the beginning for the Liberty High crew. Following Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide and the distribution of her 13 cassette tapes detailing the reasons why she took her own life, the Baker family's lawsuit against the school moved forward. But now there are polaroids. "Hannah wasn't the only one," the picture in Clay's locker says.
"The truth doesn't always make things right," Jessica (Alisha Boe) says.
Netflix
The trailer features many action-packed and tense scenes. "It's going to keep happening," Zach (Ross Butler) says. "It doesn't stop."
The official description from Netflix: "Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up."
13 Reasons Why season two will answer the cliffhanger questions that season one ended with, according to Netflix, including: "How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault? Will Bryce be brought to justice? How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah? What happened to Alex? What choices will Tyler make in the face of his social isolation?"
"There is nothing left worth having except justice for our daughter," Kate Walsh says as Mrs. Baker.
Season two also stars Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, Annie Winters, Tommy Dorfman, Brian D'Arcy James, Sosie Bacon, Steven Weber and Samantha Logan.
Creator Brian Yorkey returned to write and executive producer with fellow executive producers Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Steve Golin and Joy Gorman.
13 Reasons Why season two premieres Friday, May 18.
