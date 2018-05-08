2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed—and Little Big Town Will Host!

by elyse | Tue., May. 8, 2018

Little Big Town, 2018 Grammy Awards

Get ready country music fans! 

The nominations for the 2018 CMT Music Awards are here. Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are in the lead with four nominations each. Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett are each in the running in three categories.

Fans will notice there are a few pop stars in this year's mix. Justin Timberlake, for example, is up for two awards. His song "Say Something" with Stapleton is up for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Bebe Rexha is also in the running in the same two categories for her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line.  In addition, the Backstreet Boys are up for their first CMT Music Award in the CMT Performance of the Year category for their song "Everybody" with Florida Georgia Line.

In addition, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris are nominated for two awards each. 

The night will certainly be a big one for Little Big Town. In addition to being nominated in three categories, the group is hosting the award show. 

To see the full list of nominees, check out the following list:

Video of the Year

  • Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant To Be"
  • Blake Shelton – "I'll Name The Dogs"
  • Brett Young – "Mercy"
  • Brothers Osborne – "It Ain't My Fault"
  • Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
  • Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
  • Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"
  • Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
  • Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"
  • Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"
  • Luke Combs – "When It Rains It Pours"
  • Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"

 

Male Video of the Year

  • Blake Shelton – "I'll Name The Dogs"
  • Dustin Lynch – "Small Town Boy"
  • Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"
  • Jon Pardi – "Heartache On The Dance Floor"
  • Luke Bryan – "Light It Up"
  • Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"

 

Female Video of the Year

  • Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"
  • Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
  • Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"
  • Lauren Alaina – "Doin' Fine"
  • Maren Morris – "I Could Use A Love Song"
  • Miranda Lambert – "Tin Man" From 2017 ACM Awards

 

Duo Video of the Year

  • Big & Rich – "California"
  • Brothers Osborne – "It Ain't My Fault"
  • Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
  • Florida Georgia Line – "Smooth"
  • High Valley – "She's With Me"
  • Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – "Speak To A Girl"

Group Video of the Year

  • Lady Antebellum – "You Look Good"
  • LANco – "Greatest Love Story"
  • Little Big Town – "When Someone Stops Loving You"
  • Midland – "Make A Little"
  • Old Dominion – "No Such Thing As A Broken Heart"
  • Rascal Flatts – "Yours If You Want It"
  • Zac Brown Band – "My Old Man"

 

Breakthrough Video of the Year

  • Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"
  • Danielle Bradbery – "Sway"
  • Devin Dawson – "All On Me"
  • LANco – "Greatest Love Story"
  • Russell Dickerson – "Yours"
  • Walker Hayes – "You Broke Up With Me"

 

Collaborative Video of the Year

  • Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant To Be"
  • Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
  • Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – "Flatliner"
  • Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
  • Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs" 
  • Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – "Craving You"

 

CMT Performance of the Year

  • From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – "Stand Up For Something"
  • From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – "Everybody" 
  • From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – "Midnight Rider"
  • From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – "September"
  • From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – "I Won't Back Down"
  • From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – "The Fighter"

The top five Video of the Year nominees will be announced the day of the award show. Fans will be able to vote during the day and throughout the award show on Twitter.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will premiere Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

