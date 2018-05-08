Nick Jonas Rides the Subway to the 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, 2018 Met Gala

Instagram

Some celebrities, like Katy Perry, required special modes of transportation to get to the 2018 Met Gala in New York City Monday. Other people, like Nick Jonas, were less high-maintenance. (We're not throwing shade at Perry; how else was she going to bring wings that span six feet?!)

For a mere $2.75, Jonas swiped his MetroCard and took the subway to 77th St. and Lexington Ave., just blocks away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jonas wore Dolce & Gabbana, as did Emilia Clarke, Andy Cohen, Christian Combs, Darren Criss, Marjorie Harvey, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Simmons. Jonas' stylist, Avo Yermagyan, dressed him in a single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo, made in black silk brocade with 24K gold thread hand-top-stitching. Jonas completed his look with a white poplin shirt with gold and onyx buttons, black velvet slippers and a black velvet belt, and the singer added some swag with a diamond, gold and onyx jewels.

Photos

Best Beauty on the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

He shared photos and videos from his impromptu subway shoot on Instagram and Instagram Stories. Marissa Machado used V76 by Vaughn products to groom Jonas for Fashion's Biggest Night, and barber Ronnie McCoy III gave him a fresh buzz, making not a hair was out of place.

The "Home" singer kicked back at The Mark Hotel—the same spot where Bradley Cooper, Kim Kardashian, Issa Rae, Irina Shayk and more stars were spotted getting dressed up for the gala.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Trailer Is Just Divine

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

"Hurricane Kanye" Is Heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight—Remember When Kanye Hated Him?

Chloe Grace Moretz & Dylan O'Brien Hang Out

Justin Bieber Finally Cuts His Long Hair

James Corden, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

James Corden Reveals His Dream "Carpool Karaoke" Guest List

Kourtney Kardashian's Post-Breakup Family Support

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, Set

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Veep Set After Cancer Treatment

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.