Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Amber Portwood has given birth.

The Teen Mom star welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Andrew Glennon on Tuesday, May 8. The couple has named the child James.

This is the second child for the reality star. Portwood has a 9-year-old daughter named Leah, whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley.

Fans had a feeling a baby was on the way after Portwood tweeted "he's coming" on May 7.

Portwood announced her pregnancy back in November and revealed the child's sex in December. She continued to share her pregnancy journey with her fans, including posting pictures of her baby bump and sharing photos of Andrew reading a baby book.