Kirsten Dunst Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is a mom!

The Bring It On actress has given birth to a healthy baby boy, her rep confirms to E! News. This is the first child for the actress and her fiancé Jesse Plemons. "Everyone is doing great," a source told People, which first reported the news.

According to the birth certificate later obtained by E! News, fans learned the baby boy is named Ennis Howard Plemons.

After months of speculation, Kirsten confirmed her pregnancy in January—without saying a word!—by cradling her baby bump in a series of photos for Rodarte's look book.

The actress' pregnancy confirmation came exactly a year after her romance with Plemons was revealed. E! News confirmed back in January 2017 that the former Fargo co-stars were engaged. The duo first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2016 when they were spotted kissing.