Kirsten Dunst Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Jesse Plemons

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:58 AM

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior Couture

Kirsten Dunst is a mom!

The Bring It On actress has given birth to a healthy baby boy, her rep confirms to E! News. This is the first child for the actress and her fiancé Jesse Plemons. "Everyone is doing great," a source told People, which first reported the news.

According to the birth certificate later obtained by E! News, fans learned the baby boy is named Ennis Howard Plemons

After months of speculation, Kirsten confirmed her pregnancy in January—without saying a word!—by cradling her baby bump in a series of photos for Rodarte's look book.

The actress' pregnancy confirmation came exactly a year after her romance with Plemons was revealed. E! News confirmed back in January 2017 that the former Fargo co-stars were engaged. The duo first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2016 when they were spotted kissing.

Kirsten Dunst Cradles Her Baby Bump in Stunning Rodarte Campaign

Kirsten Dunst, Rodarte

Autumn de Wilde/Rodarte

In May 2017, Dunst opened up about her personal life, sharing that she was ready to have kids.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill," she told Marie Claire U.K. "You know what I mean?"

She went on to share, "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like...you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

And now she has it! Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

