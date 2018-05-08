Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Missed the Met Gala and Slays in Her Black Bondage After-Party Dress

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:57 AM
Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet solo at Monday night's Met Gala; however, there's a reason her husband Kanye West missed the big soirée.
"Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up 5 albums," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that evening.
The tweet was in response to her hubby sharing a photo of the reality star along with a series of fire emojis.
Of course, Kim had her family and friends to keep her company. Kylie Jenner attended the gala with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were there, as well. Kim also shared photos of her hanging out with Sarah Jessica Parker, Donatella Versace, Cardi B and power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
BACKGRID
Kim wore a gold Versace gown with a cross on it for the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event. She donned a half-up-half-down hairstyle and showcased dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces.
Ron Galella Collection \ Getty Images
However, the fun didn't stop once the Met Gala was over. Later on in the evening, Kim was spotted wearing a black bondage dress to an after-party. The dress may have been a slight nod to her Met Gala dress designer. Donatella once wore a similar black dress.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?