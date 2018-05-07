Met Gala 2018: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

The Met Gala red carpet was full of beautiful, celestial-inspired hair and makeup looks.

This year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme inspired makeup artists like Mario Dedivanovic, who created Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian's looks, and Issa Rae's hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood to create angelic looks that made an impact in front of cameras. For us, angel-like beauty, which includes dewy complexions, barely-there makeup, halo-shaped braids and an emphasis on natural beauty, is the perfect inspiration for summer beauty trends. They'll hold up in hot weather and give you a heavenly glow—what could be better than that?

Case in point: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's immaculate hair and makeup. After prepping her skin with Kate Somerville products, celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott used Tom Ford beauty products to create an golden-tinted complexion with soft plum lipstick and golden rosy eye shadow. Then, the star added a regal-inspired bun and an angelic halo to complete the look.

Love it? Check out the best hair and makeup from the red carpet above!

