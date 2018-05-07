Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort's Divergent Reunion Gave Us the Closure We Needed

Who needs Divergent TV movie when you can basically have it on the red carpet at the Met Gala?!

A futuristic-looking Shailene Woodley and a classically dressedAnsel Elgort took the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, on Monday night and fans were quick to get excited about the reunion of the former Divergent series stars (and yes also The Fault in Our Eyes co-stars too).

Quick to get excited—but then possibly sad that the fourth chapter of the beloved tale never got made into the TV movie that was once promised? You betcha.

Readers may recall that the film adaptation of the fourth book in Veronica Roth's YA series, The Divergent Series: Ascendant, never actually happened due to the poor performance of the third installment, Allegiant.

There was talk of a The Divergent Series: Ascendant movie, then a TV movie, then nothing and then in August 2017 Starz said it would be tackling the fourth installment as a TV movie but never said if the actors would be reprising their roles. There's been nothing in the news about the movie or the casting for months.

The decision to indefinitely put the series on hold left many feeling out of sorts and maybe even a tad bit broken-hearted.

But fret not, Divergent lovers! We've got a solution!

Perhaps these longtime friends' red carpet moment on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art can serve to soothe your fractured soul? 

Maybe seeing Shailene Woodley dressed up as a futuristic knight will heal your dystopian-loving heart?

Perchance it will do you some good to once more see these two actors, who once played siblings that were placed in different factions but eventually came together for the greater good, join together once more, but this time for the sake of fashion?

We hope so. We know you wanted an end but weren't given it and for that we're sorry. 

For those whose hearts have been aching for the past few years without your Divergent fix: we see you, we feel you and we at E! News hope that this photo of Tris the Dauntless and Caleb the Erudite gives you the closure you need to move on—it's what they would have wanted...

 

