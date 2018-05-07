Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

When the queen speaks, you listen.

Blake Lively made her presence known at tonight's 2018 Met Gala—not only with a show-stopping Renaissance-inspired gown, but with how she handled the chaos that ensues when you're Hollywood royalty on the red carpet.

The Met Gala differs from other star-studded events in that the sheer number of A-list attendees, coupled with the speed at which they make their way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art can cause photographers to get all paparazzi on the subjects they're shooting.

Enter the one and only Blake Lively, who apparently doesn't have the time or energy to comply with their demands. (And we don't blame her!)