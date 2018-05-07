Chrissy Teigen Trolls 2018 Met Gala With Hilarious Red Carpet Hair Tutorial

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 6:23 PM
Chrissy Teigen didn't attend this year's 2018 Met Gala, but she still had some fun with the fashion event from the comfort of her own home.
The expecting star shared a photo of herself at home on the couch on Monday evening, playing a game and watching Vanderpump Rules. Teigen, who is set to welcome her second child with husband John Legend in the upcoming months, showed off her bare baby bump in the Instagram post.
"waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!" Teigen wrote to her social media followers. She then followed up with a second post, this time a red carpet glam tutorial.
this year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hair yesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body. Next, I used a #towel to dry my hair from roots to ends!! Then, I used a #rubberband to secure my hair into a pony that i was careful not to pull out all the way! Lastly, I pulled out pieces around my #ears and #neck ! Full tutorial coming up tomorrow !!!!!!!! Like and subscribe!!!!!
Along with images of her hair in a ponytail, Teigen wrote, "This year's #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hair yesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body."
She then continued, "Next, I used a #towel to dry my hair from roots to ends!! Then, I used a #rubberband to secure my hair into a pony that i was careful not to pull out all the way! Lastly, I pulled out pieces around my #ears and #neck ! Full tutorial coming up tomorrow !!!!!!!! Like and subscribe!!!!!"
In response, Teigen's followers are sending her so much love in the comments.
One social media user replied, "Why is she the best person in the world?????" While another Instagram user commented, "I needed this laugh today. She's great."
