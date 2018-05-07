Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

Gigi Hadid was a walking piece of art on the Met Gala red carpet.

In honor of this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the model appeared wearing a multicolored, asymmetrical gown with sheer, glittering fabric, courtesy of Versace. The design of the gown looks very similar to a stained glass window of a flower floating in water, which you could very well see in a historical cathedral. Co-host of the event, Donatella Versace, personally picked out this design for the star, pointing to the beauty and impact of the design.

To pair with her museum-worthy gown, the star wore statement diamond earrings and simple black heeled sandals. Her makeup is relatively simple, featuring nude lipstick, rosy cheeks and dramatic lashes. With a middle part, her hairstylist created a voluminous hairstyle with embellished hair pins, sitting just above her ears.