Jaden Smith Is Still the King of Unlikely Accessories at 2018 Met Gala

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:56 PM

It's not his own hair, but Jaden Smith can't avoid making a statement on the Met Gala red carpet. 

Unlike last year's spectacle, where Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's 19-year-old brought a literal chunk of his own dreadlocks, Jaden was once again accompanied by some standout self-promo. 

The up-and-coming rapper celebrated his latest accomplishment by carrying his gold certification plaque for hit song "Icon," proudly posing for photos and holding it up in the air with a smile on his face. 

The fashionable teen strayed from the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in a Louis Vuitton trench coat, white denim and chunky tennis shoes. 

Jaden first attended the Met Gala in 2016 alongside little sister Willow Smith. As for tonight's festivities, we expect Smith to party the night away alongside close friends and fellow attendees Kylie JennerKendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwinand more. 

Congratulations, Jaden! Enjoy the moment. 

