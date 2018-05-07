Kim Kardashian Is a Golden Goddess in Versace at Met Gala 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:45 PM

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to bring her fashion A-game to the 2018 Met Gala

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dripping in gold Versace, which hugged her in all the right places. In accordance with the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, the gown was embellished with two statement beaded crosses at the waist and hip. She paired the stunning, floor-length look with a half-up-half-down hairstyle and dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes. To balance out the gilded look, Kim wore two relatively dainty cross necklaces to match. 

Earlier Monday, the beauty mogul took to Twitter to tease out her look. "Can you guess who I'm going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room!" Kim captioned the post. If the gold print didn't give it away, DV—as in Donatella Versace—should. The Met Gala co-chair must have close ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family, as little sister Kylie Jenner accompanied the Italian designer to the event in 2017. 

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

Last week at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue opening, Kendall Jenner shared that the sisters get ready for fashion's biggest night separately. "I think it's more of a surprise when we do see each other," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi last week. Do you think the Kardashian-Jenners were wowed by Kim's look?

Of course, Kim is no stranger to turning heads on the Met Gala stairs. In 2017, she went for an angelic look in an all-white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, paired with a raven hued blunt lob and shimmery eyes. The year before, Kim K. took an entirely different approach, wearing head-to-toe metallic for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme. And we can't forget 2013, when Kim donned Balmain. Not only did she have that pregnancy glow but she worked her adorable baby bump like nobody's business. 

What do you think of Kim's look?

