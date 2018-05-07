Cardi B Steals the Spotlight in Over-the-Top Moschino Ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:42 PM

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Okurrrrr!

Cardi B brought her fabulous self and that baby bump of hers to the 2018 Met Gala red carpet tonight.

The always outrageous rapper brought her flawless style to the star-studded gala, which has selected the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. 

For the fashion event of the year, the pregnant rapper opted for white pearl-encrusted ensemble, complete with matching bejeweled headdress and train, all by Moschino. The expectant star hit the red carpet with the label's designer, Jeremy Scott, who also donned a matching pearl-encrusted ensemble.

This year's theme is all about the influences of religious art on high fashion. Designers have a full year to plan and prepare for the Met Gala's theme—so it's always exciting to see what the celebs rock to the event.

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Moschino posted several pics of the duo prior to their red carpet reveal on the brand's Instagram.

Cardi, who recently announced that she was cancelling several planned tour dates to focus on her pregnancy, let the world know that she was expecting a baby during her performance on Saturday Night Live.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset.

During the months leading up to her SNL reveal, the rapper made headlines for her increasingly voluminous ensembles to hide her growing baby bump.

But there was no hiding tonight!

2018 Met Gala , Cardi B , Met Gala
