Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Chemistry Is Undeniable at 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kylie Jenner has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala

Marking her first official appearance since she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, the E! reality star and cosmetics mogul took a brief break from motherhood on Monday evening all in the name of high-fashion. 

Kylie ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase with Travis Scott by her side, who until now has yet to hit the red carpet with his girlfriend of about one year. She flaunted her figure in a black mermaid-inspired gown by Alexander Wang, complete with angular sunglasses and a slicked back bun. Scott let his leading lady shine by wearing an understated, yet stylish, black suit with belted details. 

The 20-year-old finds herself in excellent company tonight, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner expected to attend. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fresh off their beachside vacation as a family of three, Kylie and Travis arrived to the Big Apple one day before "Met Gala Monday" officially commenced. The couple spent time at Gigi Hadid's apartment and surely exchanged otherwise top-secret ensemble deets. 

Kylie attended her first Met Gala in 2016 wearing Balmain. She went as Donatella Versace's date the following year, switching up her signature raven locks for a platinum blond bob. Her custom rose gold gown included more than 7,000 crystals, and without a doubt found its place in Met Gala history. 

Meanwhile, big sis Kendall is attending her fifth Met Gala and Kim has attended every year since 2013. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Met Gala , Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Kardashian News , 2018 Met Gala , Couples , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Awkwafina Shares the Impact of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Is a "Crazy Rich Asians" Sequel Coming?

Ashley Iaconetti & Fiance Jared Haibon Spill Wedding Details

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

Constance Wu & Henry Golding Reveal Crazy Splurges

Jason Statham Takes on a Megalodon Shark in "The Meg"

Reese Witherspoon Teases "Shine On" & "Big Little Lies"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.