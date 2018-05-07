Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Shine in Balmain at the 2018 Met Gala

by Diana Marti | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:23 PM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Met Gala 2018, Couples

This is a special event for these two! 

That's because just a year ago today, Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezhad their first red carpet appearance at the 2017 Met Gala

This year, the couple is rocking looks by Balmain and Lopez looks stunning in a beaded blue, black and feathered gown. The front of the ornate bodice featured a red and blue cross and jewel encrusted shoulder pads. Meanwhile, the former professional athlete looks as handsome as ever in his custom suit also by Balmain. 

Both the "Amor Amor Amor" singer's gown and the New York Yankees star's suit by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing will be auctioned off for charity as part of a partnership with (RED) to fight against AIDS.

The designer is also dressing Trevor Noah, Juliette Binoche, Natalia Vodianova, Natasha Poly, and Julia Stegner. Currently, starting bids are currently at $5,000. 

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Last year, Lopez stunned in a baby blue gown by Valentino, which was draped by a flowing cape over her shoulders, loose waves, and Harry Winston diamonds. 

