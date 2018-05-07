Lena Waithe Rocks Pride Flag as a Cape at 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lena Waithe, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe showed her true colors when she donned the rainbow pride flag as an oh-so-dramatic cape for the 2018 Met Gala, which has the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. 

Lena struck a pose in the colorful cape, which was worn over a black suit.

Many online were thrilled at Waithe's decision to go political at the Catholic-inspired event in New York City. The Master of None writer and star was praised for giving the LGBTQ+ community a voice at the gala.

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Twitter commenter @scholaurship wrote, "LENA WAITHE WEARING A PRIDE FLAG TO A CATHOLIC THEMED EVENT... A QUEER ICON #MetGala

The @fuggirls tweeted, "I love that @LenaWaithe used fashion to speak her truth on a night whose theme belongs to a religion that excludes LGBTQ people. I'm sure it will be controversial, but I think it was brilliant. -H #MetGala."

What do you think of the style statement? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''

Margot Kidder

Superman's Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

Yara Shahidi Graces "THR" Cover--Plus Top 30 Stars Under 18

Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Engagement Questions

J.Lo & A-Rod Set Engagement Rumors Straight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Will Break Its Own Rules As It Moves On From Jack's Death

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.