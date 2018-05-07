Lena Waithe Rocks Pride Flag as a Cape at 2018 Met Gala

Lena Waithe showed her true colors when she donned the rainbow pride flag as an oh-so-dramatic cape for the 2018 Met Gala, which has the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Lena struck a pose in the colorful cape, which was worn over a black suit.

Many online were thrilled at Waithe's decision to go political at the Catholic-inspired event in New York City. The Master of None writer and star was praised for giving the LGBTQ+ community a voice at the gala.

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.