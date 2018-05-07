Kendall Jenner Wears a Pants Version of Kim Kardashian's Look at Met Gala 2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
How will Kendall Jenner top her 2017 Met Gala look? By taking a page out of Kim Kardashian West's style book, perhaps?
Let us take you down memory lane: The La Perla creation consisted of 85,000 crystals were strung together using a single thread. No fabric was used. And the model was basically naked. Fast forward to 2018, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned Tiffany and Co. diamonds and an Off-White ensemble that looked kind of similar to Kim's 2017 Vivienne Westwood Met Gala dress. While the model's iteration featured tailored pants, both Kendall and Kim's all-white outfits featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and body-hugging silhouette. In 2017, Kim wore her lob slick-straight with a center part, while this year, Kendall opted for a long ponytail with a center part, courtesy of hairstylist Jen Atkin.