Kendall Jenner Wears a Pants Version of Kim Kardashian's Look at Met Gala 2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
How will Kendall Jenner top her 2017 Met Gala look? By taking a page out of Kim Kardashian West's style book, perhaps?
Let us take you down memory lane: The La Perla creation consisted of 85,000 crystals were strung together using a single thread. No fabric was used. And the model was basically naked. Fast forward to 2018, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an Off-White ensemble that looked kind of similar to Kim's 2017 Vivienne Westwood Met Gala dress. While the model's iteration featured tailored pants, both Kendall and Kim's all-white outfits featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and body-hugging silhouette. In 2017, Kim wore her lob slick-straight with a center part, while this year, Kendall opted for a long ponytail with a center part, courtesy of hairstylist Jen Atkin.