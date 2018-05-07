Watch Bella Hadid Interact With Ex-Stepfather David Foster at 2018 Met Gala

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:59 PM

No hard feelings here! 

Even a run-in with her former stepfather and his new girlfriend couldn't cramp Bella Hadid's style at the 2018 Met Gala. Moments before the 21-year-old supermodel arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening, David Foster and Katharine McPhee made their entrance arm-in-arm. 

The famous music producer and American Idol alum were first romantically linked in May 2017, two years after Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid filed for divorce from David after four years of marriage.

But you'd never know any tension between Yolanda and David has impacted his relationship with Bella, because both appeared quite overjoyed by the chance encounter. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Bella Hadid 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Getty Images, Shutterstock

The pair exchanged pleasantries on the red carpet, coming together for a brief kiss and hug before going their separate ways. 

As pop culture fanatics have come to expect from Bella, she's a total pro when running into unexpected party guests. At last year's Met Gala, the gorgeous cover girl didn't let ex-boyfriend The Weeknd's PDA-filled entrance with Selena Gomez rain on her parade, and instead enjoyed the evening with her gal pals. 

Watch David and Bella catch up by pressing play on the video above! 

