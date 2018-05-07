Katy Perry and Her Angel Wings Turn Heads at 2018 Met Gala

Katy Perry is rockin' angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala.

After arriving in a vintage convertible, the singer was photographed wearing a short, gold Versace dress when she stepped on to the red carpet on Monday at fashion's biggest event of the year. Attached to her dress, Perry wore huge angel wings to complete her look. Perry paired the outfit with thigh-high gold boots.

The Met Gala takes place each year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. his year's theme for the event is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Perry's stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, shared a sneak peek of the singer's look before she hit the red carpet.