Katy Perry and Her Angel Wings Turn Heads at 2018 Met Gala

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:59 PM

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Katy Perry is rockin' angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala.

After arriving in a vintage convertible, the singer was photographed wearing a short, gold Versace dress when she stepped on to the red carpet on Monday at fashion's biggest event of the year. Attached to her dress, Perry wore huge angel wings to complete her look. Perry paired the outfit with thigh-high gold boots.

The Met Gala takes place each year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. his year's theme for the event is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Perry's stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, shared a sneak peek of the singer's look before she hit the red carpet.

"#details #KatyPerry @versace," she captioned the preview post.

"On my way to the Met with my lucky charm, it's my rosary and it's blessed by Pope Francis," Perry said on her Instagram Story.

At the end of April, Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom met Pope Francis at the Vatican at the United to Cure event, an international conference on the cure for cancer.

Perry was without Bloom on the red carpet at the fashion event on Monday.

What do you think about her outfit? Sound off in the comments!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

