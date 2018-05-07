Ariana Grande's 2018 Met Gala Debut Has Left Us With No Tears to Cry

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:49 PM
Ariana Grande has us in a state of mind we want to be in like all the time!
Fresh off the release of comeback single "No Tears Left to Cry," the pop star attended her first-ever Met Gala on Monday in New York City. Ariana followed the event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," in an ethereal gown by Vera Wang. She completed the look with a massive white bow perched atop her signature ponytail.
She told E! News on the red carpet, "I'm wearing Vera Wang. I'm very happy to be her date tonight... This is a painting I'm wearing."
Ahead of her highly-anticipated arrival, Grande teased her inspiration for tonight's ensemble by sharing a photo of Michelangelo's The Last Judgement, which is said to depict the second coming of Christ and God's final judgement on humanity.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Grande, 24, has mostly avoided the spotlight in recent months. Following the May 2017 bombing at her concert in Manchester, Ariana took some time to recover from the "trauma" manager Scooter Braun said she suffered as a result. The singer made her first public appearance in six months at an Oscars after party in early March.
Ariana's fourth studio album is titled Sweetener and is expected to be released this summer. As she teased to us, music lovers should expect the "unexpected."
Enjoy the evening, Ari!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?