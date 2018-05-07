Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts for the Mama in Your Life

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 7, 2018

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Friendly reminder: Mother's Day is this coming Sunday, May 13th.

We're not calling you out for forgetting about your mom's favorite day, but now that we've brought it up: What's the plan? Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to go full out with a lavish spa day for mama (although we're not going to hate on you if you do).

With about a week left before the big day, you have plenty of time to grab a gift that you know she'll love. Need ideas? We got you.

Last-Minute Mothers Day

Portable Razor

Sphynx 3-in-1 Portable Razor, $14.99

Last Minute Mothers Day

Cute Socks

Pair of Thieves Women's Polka Dot Casual Socks, $5.99

Last Minute Mother's Day

Fresh Flowers

BloomThat the Gigi, $52

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Silk Scarf

Anya Hindmarch Printed Silk-Satin Twill Scarf, $158 

Last Minute Mother's Day

Sneakers

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker with Stitchlite, $110

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Silk Travel Set

Slip for Beauty Sleep Sleep On the Go Set, $119

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

LED Facial Light

LightStim for Wrinkles, $249

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Trophy Wife Sweater

Wildfox Trophy Wife Sommers Sweater, $108

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Hair Dryer

Paul Mitchell Neuro Halo Touchscreen Dryer with Neuro Prime, $255

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Skincare Face Wrap

Nurse Jamie Face Wrap, $30

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Ugg Slippers

Ugg Abela Genuine Shearling Flip Flop, $80

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Jumpsuit

Tibi Silk Halter Ruffle Jumpsuit, $650

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Signature Scent

Ralph Lauren Woman Eau de Parfum, $84

Last Minute Mother's Day

Detox Face Mask

Crop Natural Detoxifying Charcoal Mask, $30

Last Minute Mother's Day

Classic Dress Shirt

ADAY Something Borrowed Shirt, $135

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Lattes to Go

La Colombe Draft Latte Variety Pack, $12

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Bath Set

Soap & Glory Soaperwoman, $20

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Striped Midi Dress

Elizabeth and James Jewel Striped Satin and Crepe Midi Dress, $262

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Mini Satchel Handbag

Tory Burch Juliette Embossed Mini Top Handle Satchel, $498

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Summer Sandals

Tory Burch Lola 100mm Sandals, $298

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Floral Robe

Nordstrom Lingerie Sweet Dreams Short Robe, $59

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Beaded Slides

Mystique Coral Slides, $161

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Chip & Dip Bowl

Kate Spade New York Strawberries Chip and Dip Bowl, $50

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Mommy & Me Pajamas

Cosabella Bella Maternity Printed Gifting Package, $140

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Card Holder

Charlotte Olympia Feline Card Holder, $165

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Coffee Mug

Kate Spade New York Make Mine a Double Thermal Mug, $18

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Wifey Necklace

Established 14k Gold Wifey Word Necklace, $440

Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Face Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $250

If she didn't have a favorite child before, she does now. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

