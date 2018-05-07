Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts for the Mama in Your Life

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:22 PM
Friendly reminder: Mother's Day is this coming Sunday, May 13th.
We're not calling you out for forgetting about your mom's favorite day, but now that we've brought it up: What's the plan? Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to go full out with a lavish spa day for mama (although we're not going to hate on you if you do).
With about a week left before the big day, you have plenty of time to grab a gift that you know she'll love. Need ideas? We got you.
BloomThat the Gigi, $52
Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker with Stitchlite, $110
LightStim for Wrinkles, $249
Paul Mitchell Neuro Halo Touchscreen Dryer with Neuro Prime, $255
Elizabeth and James Jewel Striped Satin and Crepe Midi Dress, $262
Mystique Coral Slides, $161
If she didn't have a favorite child before, she does now.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
