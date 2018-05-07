See All the Couples on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Not your average date night!

The 2018 Met Gala is officially underway, and that means all our favorite celebrity couples have left the bright lights of Hollywood behind for one unforgettable evening in New York City. We live for a solo moment on the red carpet, but there's nothing quite like an A-lister arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with an S.O. by their side.

The PDA! The coordinating ensembles! Who isn't holding out for a whispered "I love you" à la Selena Gomez and The Weeknd? We're basically looking for anything that proves love is still alive and well in Tinseltown.

Photos

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Lucky for fashion fanatics and hopeless romantics alike, pairings like Amal Clooney and George Clooney, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhartand more are all in attendance and ready to get your hearts beating!

Check out all the couples at the 2018 Met Gala by clicking through the gallery above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Awkwafina Shares the Impact of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Is a "Crazy Rich Asians" Sequel Coming?

Ashley Iaconetti & Fiance Jared Haibon Spill Wedding Details

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

Constance Wu & Henry Golding Reveal Crazy Splurges

Jason Statham Takes on a Megalodon Shark in "The Meg"

Reese Witherspoon Teases "Shine On" & "Big Little Lies"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.