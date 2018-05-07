Princess Beatrice Brings Royalty to the Red Carpet at 2018 Met Gala

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:59 PM

Princess Beatrice, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala!

The 29-year-old royal was photographed on the red carpet at fashion's biggest event of the year on Monday in New York City. For the event, Beatrice wore a long, deep purple gown with a black clutch.

The event takes place each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May. This year's theme for the event is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Beatrice's appearance at the event comes just under two weeks before her cousin Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle. The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie are sure to be there at the ceremony supporting their cousin as he ties the knot.

Last week, we learned more details about the upcoming royal wedding, like that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, will be walking her down the aisle.

Meghan and Harry will also be honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, at the ceremony.

A statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released on Friday which stated that the royal is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."

"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

