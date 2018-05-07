Bella Hadid Lets Her Dark Side Shine Through With Dramatic 2018 Met Gala Look

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:58 PM

Bella Hadid, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

If looks could kill!

Bella Hadid just shut it down at tonight's 2018 Met Gala, putting a haute couture spin on the star-studded event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

And when it comes to drama, Bella certainly brought it. The 21-year-old turned heads in an all-black ensemble, which featured a patent leather bustier top complete with exaggerated shoulders and fingerless gloves. She completed the look with a black and gold veil, which trailed past her as she made her way up the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

This year's ensemble is quite a departure from Bella's see-through catsuit at the 2017 Met Gala. Nonetheless, we're loving both super unique silhouettes. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Bella is in great company this evening, as former stepfather David Foster arrived shortly before her with new girlfriend Katharine McPhee on his arm. The pair didn't let a potentially awkward run-in get in the way, exchanging pleasantries with one another. As fans know, Foster was married to Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid, for four years. 

Let the standout fashion moments continue! 

