Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner Got Matching Avengers Tattoos

"And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre," the actor continued. "Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he's got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess."

In one video on Downey's Instagram, he sends a message to Chris Evans.

"Hey Chris, we wish you were here dude, we love you Evans," Downey says in the video. Hemsworth then teases Evans, telling him, "We got all the Chris we need."