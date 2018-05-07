Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:26 PM

They aren't hiding it anymore!

Riverdale co-stars and real-life loves Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse stepped out for their first red carpet as a couple tonight at the 2018 Met Gala, which is themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in New York City. The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

The two posed for photos together as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. For fashion's biggest night, Lili donned a diaphanous grey gown with a long train. Her boyfriend opted for a short-panted suit with a three-quarter-length coat. 

The low-key couple have kept mum about their relationship ever since they were spotted getting cozy at Comic-Con 2017.

On April 2, "Bughead" got caught kissing in public for the first time during a trip to Paris. The duo couldn't help but show their love for one and other while visiting the City of Love. This was the first time the quiet couple, who has managed to stay under the radar for months, was caught showing that kind of PDA.

