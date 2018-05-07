Amal Clooney Celebrates George Clooney's Birthday With a Double Date Night

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 7, 2018 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

BACKGRID

Before the first Monday in May, it was George Clooney's birthday!

The Oscar winner rang in his 57th year with his real life leading lady, Amal Clooney, by his side. After flying into New York City from Italy on Friday, the married pair stepped out in A-list glamour on Sunday night dressed to impress for the star's birthday celebration. 

The British barrister opted for a midnight blue romper cinched with a metallic belt while her Hollywood beau donned a navy suit and full facial hair. 

They weren't the only stylish pair out on the town in the Big Apple. The two were joined by BFFs Cindy Crawfordand Rande Gerber at downtown Italian hot spot Locanda Verde, where, E! News has learned, they enjoyed a long dinner together. 

Photos

George Clooney's Best Roles

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

BACKGRID

According to a source, many people stopped by to wish George a Happy Birthday and he was very gracious and politely thanked every person. "He was in a great mood, very animated and boisterous," the insider described. "One friend gave George a big hug and told him how great he looked. But, he quickly turned it around and looked at Amal and said, 'No, she looks great!'" 

After nearly four years of marriage, it seems these two are just as smitten as when they first met. Ever the gentlemen, the source noted George never lost sight of Amal and linked arms with her as they walked to their waiting car after dinner. 

The Big Apple festivities are not over for the husband and wife as they are expected to hit the red carpet together at this year's Met Gala on Monday night. It's a particularly special year for the new mother of two as Amal is one of the ball's co-chairs along with Rihannaand Donatella Versace

Talk about one seriously fancy date night ahead. Happy Birthday, George! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ George Clooney , Amal Clooney , Cindy Crawford , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''

Margot Kidder

Superman's Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

Yara Shahidi Graces "THR" Cover--Plus Top 30 Stars Under 18

Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Engagement Questions

J.Lo & A-Rod Set Engagement Rumors Straight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Will Break Its Own Rules As It Moves On From Jack's Death

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.