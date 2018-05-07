Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Rose Is ''Obsessed'' With Little Sister Gio Grace

Everything's coming up babies!

When Adam Levine stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show he definitely had babies on the brain.

The Maroon 5 frontman, whose wife Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed the couple's second daughter Gio Grace Levine, joked to host Ellen DeGeneres, "I only go on this show after I've had a baby."

While on the daytime talk show, the dad of two couldn't help gush over his recent addition to the family, who was born on Feb. 15.

"Gio is her name and she's so cute," said the proud papa.

As for how the duo's oldest daughter Dusty Rose is doing with her baby sister, the popstar admitted that she handling quite well.

"She is obsessed with Gio to the point to where every morning when she wakes up the first thing she says is 'Gio, Gio Gio' and then runs into her room," said Levine. "It's really cute. She's totally in love with her."

The singer did admit that the 1 1/2-year-old is a "little rough" with the 2-month-old.

Ellen also made sure to admire the fact that the music man loves being a dad to his girls.

"Being a dad is the most fun thing on the planet," said Levine.