Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Wear Hand-Me-Downs in New Photos

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 7, 2018 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's flair for fashionable repeating doesn't only apply to herself. 

Known for her frequent outfit recycling, the royal seems to have passed that trait on to her little ones—or is at least teaching them how it's done. Over the weekend, the new mom of three and her famous husband Prince William released a new image taken by Middleton of their middle child, Princess Charlotte, holding their newborn son, Prince Louis, and planting a kiss on his forehead.

While the image was undoubtedly sweet, some fans may have also noticed something familiar in the shot—Princess Charlotte's sweater. 

Thanks to a portrait taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz of Queen Elizabeth II with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the time of her 90th birthday, we know Prince Georgefirst sported the navy sweater, purportedly from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, in 2016. 

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

It looks like little Louis also got to sport something handed down from his older sister as his white jumper in his solo portrait looks identical to the one Charlotte was wearing in her 1-month official portrait with George, also shot by Middleton back in 2015. 

It seems the duchess is a fan of tradition because she had her children pose similarly in the two sibling portraits. 

In just a matter of weeks, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be back out in the spotlight for uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. While Prince Louis will not be in attendance as he's still quite young, his brother and sister will most likely serve as a page boy and flower girl like they did for Pippa Middleton's wedding last spring. 

Crossing our fingers for adorable matching outfits!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Princess Charlotte , Prince George , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''

Margot Kidder

Superman's Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

Yara Shahidi Graces "THR" Cover--Plus Top 30 Stars Under 18

Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Engagement Questions

J.Lo & A-Rod Set Engagement Rumors Straight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Will Break Its Own Rules As It Moves On From Jack's Death

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.