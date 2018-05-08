What Do Lin-Manuel Miranda and His DuckTales Character Have in Common?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lin-Manuel Miranda's TV dreams are all coming true. The Tony winner behind Hamilton makes his DuckTales debut as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, aka superhero Gizmoduck, on Friday, May 11. Miranda is a big fan of the Disney Channel series.

In the exclusive video above, Miranda takes viewers behind the scenes of the series. Executive producer Matt Youngberg and story editor Francisco Angones reimagined the character to have Latin roots. Miranda's character, a scientist, is in over his head at times, but always earnest, Miranda said.

"His heart is in the right place, he sometimes tries a little too hard," Miranda said. "He's sort of a little too much, he's like a little extra, which I have also been accused of being."

Photos

41 Surprising Celebrities Who Voice Kids Shows

DuckTales, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney Channel

Fenton creates a special suit to become Gizmoduck, "the superhero that Duckburg deserves."

"Gizmoduck is what we all wish we could be. It's us with the power to actually right the wrongs and correct injustice, and fly around," Miranda said.

Miranda's arrival on DuckTales comes at the end of the inaugural DuckWeek. In his episode, "Beware the B.U.D.D.Y. System," Launchpad recruits Fenton after feeling menaced by Mark Beaks' newest invention. The episode airs Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.

"I'm really excited that a new generation of kids will be growing up with DuckTales. As a huge fan of the original series, I love that I can share this new version with my sons," Miranda said in a statement when his casting was announced.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lin-Manuel Miranda , Disney , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Trailer Is Just Divine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, Set

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Veep Set After Cancer Treatment

Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Signer, Real Housewives of New York

It's The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer vs. Bethenny Frankel (Yes, Again)

The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

6 Men Are In the Running to Be the Next Bachelor: Here's How ABC Is Making Their Choice

Macaulay Culkin, The Big Bang Theory

Why Macaulay Culkin Turned Down The Big Bang Theory 3 Times

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Stone, FabFitFun Event

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Talk The Hills Reunion Possibility and 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Poster Makes a Bold Statement for Historic Season 20

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.