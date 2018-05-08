What Do Lin-Manuel Miranda and His DuckTales Character Have in Common?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's TV dreams are all coming true. The Tony winner behind Hamilton makes his DuckTales debut as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, aka superhero Gizmoduck, on Friday, May 11. Miranda is a big fan of the Disney Channel series.
In the exclusive video above, Miranda takes viewers behind the scenes of the series. Executive producer Matt Youngberg and story editor Francisco Angones reimagined the character to have Latin roots. Miranda's character, a scientist, is in over his head at times, but always earnest, Miranda said.
"His heart is in the right place, he sometimes tries a little too hard," Miranda said. "He's sort of a little too much, he's like a little extra, which I have also been accused of being."
Fenton creates a special suit to become Gizmoduck, "the superhero that Duckburg deserves."
"Gizmoduck is what we all wish we could be. It's us with the power to actually right the wrongs and correct injustice, and fly around," Miranda said.
Miranda's arrival on DuckTales comes at the end of the inaugural DuckWeek. In his episode, "Beware the B.U.D.D.Y. System," Launchpad recruits Fenton after feeling menaced by Mark Beaks' newest invention. The episode airs Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.
"I'm really excited that a new generation of kids will be growing up with DuckTales. As a huge fan of the original series, I love that I can share this new version with my sons," Miranda said in a statement when his casting was announced.