What Do Lin-Manuel Miranda and His DuckTales Character Have in Common?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's TV dreams are all coming true. The Tony winner behind Hamilton makes his DuckTales debut as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, aka superhero Gizmoduck, on Friday, May 11. Miranda is a big fan of the Disney Channel series.

In the exclusive video above, Miranda takes viewers behind the scenes of the series. Executive producer Matt Youngberg and story editor Francisco Angones reimagined the character to have Latin roots. Miranda's character, a scientist, is in over his head at times, but always earnest, Miranda said.

"His heart is in the right place, he sometimes tries a little too hard," Miranda said. "He's sort of a little too much, he's like a little extra, which I have also been accused of being."