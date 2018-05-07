Jessica Simpson Throws Daughter Maxwell a Greatest Showman-Inspired 6th Birthday Party

Mon., May. 7, 2018

Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Birthday Party

Step right up for a birthday party fit for a fabulous kid!

It looks like Jessica Simpson went all out for her firstborn, Maxwell's 6th birthday party. Inspired by Hugh Jackman's latest movie musical, The Greatest Showman, Simpson turned her backyard into a 1800s-style circus, complete with a tent, treats and a group of themed performers in character.  

Meanwhile, her daughter drew her inspiration from Zendaya's role in the December film and sported pink hair and a purple leotard à la the character Anne Wheeler. The youngster even got the chance to fly like Anne with the help of a trapeze trampoline. But, that wasn't all! 

E! News has learned Wham Bam Events put together an actual circus with a unique performance tailored to Maxwell and her love of The Greatest Showman. There were opportunities for Maxwell, little brother Ace and their friends to learn trapeze, juggling, tight rope walking and "flying." Their dreams were taken to the next level with an optical illusion photo booth that could turn everyone into a real circus performer. 

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Maxi's and her 4-year-old little brother also got the Hollywood treatment as the "daring young lass on the wild trapeze" and the "world's strongest boy," according to faux show posters hanging up with the decorations of Jessica's daughter and son.

It looks like fun was had by the entire family, including their famous mom and dad. Simpson and her beau Eric Johnson even took a swing at the trapeze themselves thanks to a little posing and photo magic in the illusion booth. 

The birthday festivities kicked off earlier in the week on Maxi's actual birthdate, May 1. The kiddo confidently posed with an array of oversized balloons and her mama shared the snap on social media in her honor. 

"SIX," Simpson captioned the shot. 

Needless to say, Maxi's sixth year is off to a picture-perfect start! 

