Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed (Yes, the Bluths Are Truly All Back Together)

The Bluths are back—and they're truly back together this time. The new season of Arrested Development, which premieres May 29th on Netflix, will feature the ensemble cast together. Season four, the first revival season on Netflix, featured episodes focused on different characters with the cast largely not appearing in the same installments. Series creator Mitch Hurwitz recut the season, which is now streaming on Netflix, to feature the cast together.

"It seems a lot has changed over the years," series narrator Ron Howard says in the trailer above. "Well, not everything."

It's a new, new beginning for the Bluths. They're getting an award, family of the year, presented to themselves by themselves.