Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed (Yes, the Bluths Are Truly All Back Together)

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 7, 2018 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Bluths are back—and they're truly back together this time. The new season of Arrested Development, which premieres May 29th on Netflix, will feature the ensemble cast together. Season four, the first revival season on Netflix, featured episodes focused on different characters with the cast largely not appearing in the same installments. Series creator Mitch Hurwitz recut the season, which is now streaming on Netflix, to feature the cast together.

"It seems a lot has changed over the years," series narrator Ron Howard says in the trailer above. "Well, not everything."

It's a new, new beginning for the Bluths. They're getting an award, family of the year, presented to themselves by themselves.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The trailer only features a handful of new scenes, but it does give some plot details away: Michael (Jason Bateman) is still hoping to leave his family behind, Buster (Tony Hale) has a new robotic hand, Lucille (Jessica Walter) and still do her Gene Parmesan scream and Lindsay (Portia De Rossi) is running for Congress.

The cast also includes Alia Shawkat, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, David Cross and Jeffrey Tambor.

"In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business—and their desperate abuses of power—are really underrepresented on TV these days," Hurwitz, said in a statement when the renewal was announced. "I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany?—back to the glorious stream of life."   

Arrested Development season five debuts Tuesday, May 29 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrested Development , Entertainment , Apple News , Netflix , TV , Top Stories
Latest News

"13 Reasons Why" Star Derek Luke Talks Meeting Selena Gomez

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Teases Season 3 As "Amazing" and "Better Than One and Two"

Noah Schnapp Says "Stranger Things" Season 3 Is Better Than 1 & 2

"Queer Eye" Stars Talk Paying Homage to Original Series

Total Divas Season 7 Cast

Total Divas Renewed for Two More Seasons!

Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Pregnancy and Parenthood

Today's the Day - "Friends" Finale Aired

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.