Ashlee Simpson Shares This $3 Beauty Product With Her Daughter

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 7, 2018 8:04 AM
If you were intrigued by makeup before it was age-appropriate to wear, you probably loved Ashlee Simpson Ross' favorite beauty product.
Just ahead of the launch of her new E! show Ashlee & Evan, the reality star revealed to E! News the products she keeps in her purse, and one of them just may give you a flashback of your very first makeup bag.
"Oh my gosh, Lipsmakers Strawberry, because my daughter loves it and I love it, too" she shared laughing. "The Lipsmakers gloss is so good."
And, it tastes so good. Although the brand doesn't offer powerful pigments, it makes up for it by pairing our favorite flavors with lip balm like Skittles, Dr. Pepper and in Jagger Snow Ross' case, strawberry.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
The strawberry-flavored lip gloss, which promises hydration, a fruity scent and shine, only costs $2.75. Or, you can purchase a 5-pack of the product and add scents Tropical Punch, Strawberry Sprinkle, Cotton Candy and Spin Sugar to your makeup bag for $9. Affordable and kid-friendly—it makes sense why Ashlee would share this with her daughter.
Evan Ross' better half also keeps Aquaphor Healing Ointment in her purse as another family-use must-have that cost $3.
"Because I'm a mom and so you know, both of us need it," she said smiling at her husband.
What beauty products do you share with your family? Tell us below!
RELATED ARTICLE: Mandy Moore Shares Her Beauty Regret and the $6 Product She Loves
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?