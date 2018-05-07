Ashlee Simpson Shares This $3 Beauty Product With Her Daughter

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 7, 2018 8:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you were intrigued by makeup before it was age-appropriate to wear, you probably loved Ashlee Simpson Ross' favorite beauty product.

Just ahead of the launch of her new E! show Ashlee & Evan, the reality star revealed to E! News the products she keeps in her purse, and one of them just may give you a flashback of your very first makeup bag.

"Oh my gosh, Lipsmakers Strawberry, because my daughter loves it and I love it, too" she shared laughing. "The Lipsmakers gloss is so good."

And, it tastes so good. Although the brand doesn't offer powerful pigments, it makes up for it by pairing our favorite flavors with lip balm like Skittles, Dr. Pepper and in Jagger Snow Ross' case, strawberry.

Photos

Celeb-Inspired Mother's Day Gifts for the Cool Mom

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The strawberry-flavored lip gloss, which promises hydration, a fruity scent and shine, only costs $2.75. Or, you can purchase a 5-pack of the product and add scents Tropical Punch, Strawberry Sprinkle, Cotton Candy and Spin Sugar to your makeup bag for $9. Affordable and kid-friendly—it makes sense why Ashlee would share this with her daughter.

Evan Ross' better half also keeps Aquaphor Healing Ointment in her purse as another family-use must-have that cost $3.

"Because I'm a mom and so you know, both of us need it," she said smiling at her husband. 

What beauty products do you share with your family? Tell us below!

RELATED ARTICLE: Mandy Moore Shares Her Beauty Regret and the $6 Product She Loves

RELATED ARTICLE: Priyanka Chopra Makes Barney Purple Look Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashlee Simpson Ross , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style , Must-Do Mondays
Latest News
ESC: Donatella Versace

11 Donatella Versace Quotes That'll Get You Pumped for Met Gala

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Red Hot Hoodie Is Only $20

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2017, Controversial

The Controversial Met Gala Dresses We Can't Stop Talking About

Kendall Jenner "Excited" to Attend Her 5th MET Gala

ESC: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Shares Her Beauty Regret and the $6 Product She Loves

ESC: Naomi Campbell

The Popular Workout Naomi Campbell Won't Do

ESC: Amal Clooney, Red Carpet Etiquette

Amal Clooney's Style Guide to Red Carpet Glamour

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.