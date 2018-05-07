Iggy Azalea Claims She's "Extremely Single" Amid Tyga Dating Rumors

Mon., May. 7, 2018

Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Iggy Azalea is single.

According to multiple media outlets, the 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm she isn't dating Tyga.

"I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again," the "Fancy" artist wrote. "I'm still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly."

Azalea's tweet has since been deleted. 

Azalea and Tyga sparked romance rumors in April after the two were spotted hanging out at Coachella. However, Azalea is now squashing those reports.

Azalea was previously engaged to Nick Young. The two broke off their engagement in 2016 after the basketball player was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal.

Iggy Azalea and Tyga Ignite Romance Rumors at Coachella: All the Clues

Tyga was once engaged to Blac Chyna. They share a son, King Cairo. He also previously dated Kylie Jenner.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

