BTS's V Stars in "Singularity" Ahead of Band's New Album Release

Mon., May. 7, 2018

BTS surprised fans on Sunday by releasing a music video for the new song "Singularity."  

In the video, K-pop band member V sings a solo track and dances to some intricate choreography. Throughout the video, V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, can be seen moving alongside a series of white masks. By the end of the video, he's wearing one of the masks and has a black tear streaming from his eye.

The music video comes less than two weeks before the group's highly anticipate album, Love Yourself: Tear, debuts. The group announced the new album via Twitter back in April.

Watch the music video to hear the whole song.

BTS Opens Up About Their Hope to Spread Mental Health Awareness: Every Day Is Stressful for Our Generation

The video is described as a "comeback trailer."

Love Yourself: Tear is set to drop May 18. The band will then embark on its global tour starting in August.

