BTS's V Stars in "Singularity" Ahead of Band's New Album Release

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:48 AM
BTS surprised fans on Sunday by releasing a music video for the new song "Singularity."
In the video, K-pop band member V sings a solo track and dances to some intricate choreography. Throughout the video, V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, can be seen moving alongside a series of white masks. By the end of the video, he's wearing one of the masks and has a black tear streaming from his eye.
The music video comes less than two weeks before the group's highly anticipate album, Love Yourself: Tear, debuts. The group announced the new album via Twitter back in April.
Watch the music video to hear the whole song.
The video is described as a "comeback trailer."
Love Yourself: Tear is set to drop May 18. The band will then embark on its global tour starting in August.
