EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Candace Cameron Bure's Night Hosting the iHeartCountry Festival in Texas

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 6, 2018 3:13 PM

Candace Cameron Bure, 2018 iHeartCountry Festival

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Giddyup!

Candace Cameron Bure got in the cowboy way and headed over to Austin, Texas to co-host the iHeartCountry Festival by AT&T in Austin and E! News has a behind-the-scenes look at the 42-year-old actress' fun-filled night (and her many costume changes!) at the fest that features the biggest stars on the country scene, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Maren Morris.

Candace tells E! News, "I'm so happy to have hosted the iHeartCountry Festival. I was a fan before, now I'm a super fan!"

 The iHeartCountry Festival, which is put on by iHeartRadio, celebrates all things country at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The adorable mom of three, who just came out with the book Kind is the New Classy, added, "One of my biggest takeaways from the evening was that everyone (artists, crew, everyone) was super nice and really kind. Everyone was so personable, the artists talked and hung out. I haven't seen that at other festivals or award shows."

 During the fun-filled night, the star made more than a few style switches, many of them quite eye-popping. 

 "When I was thinking of my outfits for the show, it was important to me that I embraced the vibrant energy of country music—letting it reflect in fun, bright colors in different fabrications, textures and patterns.

 The former child star, whose styling was done by Erin MacDonald, added, "I also wanted to make sure everything was easy to move in because I love to dance - and I DID!"

Get a glimpse at Candace's night from backstage to onstage in our gallery below. Plus check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes pics. 

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron, iHeart

Anderson Group Public Relation

Candace Cameron

The star poses before hitting the stage at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas on May 6.

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron, Gavin Degraw

Anderson Group Public Relations

Candace Cameron & Gavin Degraw

Wearing a shirt by Jay Godfrey, Jeans by Mother denim, shoes by Zara and jewelry by Melinda Maria and Rachel Katz, Candace hangs out with the "I Don't Want to Be" singer backstage.

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron, Keith Urban

Anderson Group Public Relations

Candace Cameron & Luke Bryan

Donning a red jumpsuit by Nha khanh and heels by Aldo, Candace takes a selfie with singer and American Idol host Luke Bryan.

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron

Anderson Group Public Relation

Candace Cameron & Bobby Bones

The two co-hosts hit the stage and have some fun in Austin.

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron

Anderson Group Public Relation

Candace Cameron

The mom of three is photographed before things get in full swing.

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron

Anderson Group Public Relation

Candace Cameron & Mason Ramsey

The Fuller House star poses with "Yodeling Kid" and her glam team backstage.

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron

Anderson Group Public Relation

Candace Cameron

The star poses with "Little Bobby Bones" in an Amur top, white pants by French connection and jewelry Melinda Maria.

Candace Cameron Bure, Scotty McCreery

John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Candace Cameron Bure & Scotty McCreery

In between hosting the sold-out show, the Fuller House star meets up with one of American Idol's greatest success stories. 

Luke Bryan

John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Luke Bryan

It's almost showtime! The American Idol judge checks out the venue before performing his biggest hits including "That's My Kind of Night," "Play It Again" and "Most People Are Good." 

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dan and Shay

John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Dan & Shay & Mason Ramsey

Surprise! The country music duo run into the 11-year-old Walmart yodel boy backstage 

Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles

John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sugarland

During Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush's set, the reunited duo was in the middle of their song "Stuck Like Glue" when Bobby Bones playfully crashed their performance.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

