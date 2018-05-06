Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child: Report

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Family and the city!
Kristin Davis has adopted a second child, a baby boy, according to a new report. The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress also has a daughter, Gemma Rose Davis, whom she adopted back in 2011. The little girl is now 7 years old.
On Saturday, veternan journalist Marc Malkin posted the baby news on his Facebook, writing, "KRISTIN DAVIS ADOPTS SECOND CHILD."
The post continues, "Kristin Davis is expanding her family. I can exclusively reveal that the Sex and the City star has adopted a baby boy."
Malkin's message ends with, "And now she’s blessed times two! Congrats!"
On Oct. 7, 2011, a rep confirmed to E! News that the actress had adopted a baby girl a few months prior.
"This is something I have wanted for a very long time," the actress said in a statement at the time. "Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed."
Gemma has yet to hit the red carpet with her famous mom and has been featured on the actress and humanitarian's social media page.
E! News has reached out to Davis' rep for comment.
Davis is among a slew of stars who have opted to adopt. Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, Mariska Hargitay Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Denise Richards, Katherine Heigl and more have all chosen to expand their family through adoption.
